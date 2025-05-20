EU passes 17th Russia sanctions package, Estonian FM urges continued pressure

The European Union adopted its 17th sanctions package against Russia on Tuesday. Work is already underway on an 18th package, which Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) hopes will be adopted soon.

Stepping up and strengthening measures against Russia, the EU's latest sanctions package added 75 new individuals and entities and 189 new vessels to the sanctions list — more than doubling the number of EU-sanctioned vessels to 342, according to a press release.

Among the newly sanctioned vessels is the Argent/Jaguar, the unflagged and uninsured shadow fleet vessel that was escorted into Russian waters by the Estonian Navy last week.

Sanctioned ships cannot enter EU ports, and it is prohibited to provide them with any services.

"Russia is using the shadow fleet to finance its aggression against Ukraine, threatening the environment and underwater critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea," said Tsahkna.

"The inclusion of nearly 200 shadow fleet vessels in the EU sanctions list proves that the EU remains resolute in applying pressure on Russia and countering hostile and dangerous activities," he noted.

According to the foreign minister, work has already begun on the 18th sanctions package.

"As long as Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine and does not prove its readiness to achieve a just and lasting peace, sanctions must be stepped up," he stressed. "Russia must lose the economic means to continue its aggression, and therefore I hope that the next EU sanctions package can be adopted soon."

Thousands of individuals, companies sanctioned to date

A total of 31 companies will be added to the list of military end-users and companies involved in the circumvention of sanctions, which will now be subject to stricter export restrictions.

Also added to the EU's sanctions list were 75 names — 17 individuals and 58 entities — including Surgutneftegaz, a major Russian oil and gas producer, and companies related to the shadow fleet.

To date, nearly 2,500 individuals and companies have been sanctioned by the EU for undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity, the ministry noted.

Tsahkna said that fossil fuel exports constituted Russia's biggest source of revenue.

"Coal and seaborne crude oil and petroleum products are already under sanctions, but gas and pipeline oil imports into the EU continue," he pointed out. "Imports of Russian energy carriers must be restricted further."

With the EU's 17th sanctions package, the Russian hybrid sanctions regime was updated with 21 individuals and six agencies. These include persons who committed attacks against monuments and other property located in Estonia and persons involved in Russian influence activities in the EU.

Also introduced was the possibility of imposing sanctions on tangible assets — such as ships and planes — financial institutions and propaganda channels related to Russian hybrid activities.

Sanctioned under the Russian human rights sanctions regime were an additional 28 individuals — including judges, prosecutors and other officials — responsible for serious human rights violations and repression in Russia.

Included in the chemical weapons sanctions regime, meanwhile, were three Russian state agencies responsible for the use of a riot control chemical compound in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha joined Tuesday's meeting remotely, providing an overview of the situation on the front in Ukraine.

The foreign ministers also discussed the situation in the Middle East.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!