Estonian foreign minister: UK-EU talks helping to strengthen security

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) emphasized the strengthening of security and defense ties between Estonia and the United Kingdom, following the first high-level, post-Brexit summit with the EU in London on Monday.

The summit introduced a new cooperation pact, enhancing joint efforts in cybersecurity, peacekeeping, and tackling Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Tsahkna said: "The U.K. is our close ally and partner. Together, we stand against Russia's aggression in Ukraine and other global threats."

"The security and defense partnership is especially important, as it enhances our collective capability and creates real opportunities for practical cooperation," the minister went on, via a press release.

Tsahkna made his remarks after the first EU–U.K. summit to have happened post-Brexit, which took place in London on Monday, with the EU represented by among others European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Antonio Costa, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, a former prime minister of Estonia.

The summit reportedly opened a new and forward-looking phase in the relationship between these two strategic partners, and represented in particular a new chapter of cooperation in the field of security and defense.

A security and defense cooperation partnership pact was signed which lays the foundation for closer cooperation in the areas of cybersecurity, hybrid threats, critical infrastructure protection, maritime and space security, and peacekeeping.

The agreement will also enable the U.K. to take part in EU joint procurement rounds, and in the military mobility initiative in the PESCO framework.

The need to continue and resolutely support Ukraine and threats to European security stemming from Russian aggression were also discussed in London.

A decision was made to continue high-level EU-U.K. meetings of this kind on a regular, six-monthly basis, going forward. This will, proponents say, establish a permanent dialogue format on defense and foreign policy issues.

In addition to being a key ally via the EU, Estonia and the U.K. are staunch allies within NATO, particularly with the U.K. being lead nation in the battlegroup established at Tapa base in 2017 and an integral part of a planned divisional structure within the Estonian Defense Forces' framework, as well as through other deployments such as contributions to the rotating NATO Baltic Air Policing mission.

