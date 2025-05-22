EDF tests Mistral and Piorun air defense systems to counter drones

The Estonian Defense Forces used Mistral and Piorun air defense systems to combat drones during the large-scale military exercise Hedgehog (Siil) this week.

The firing came as part of the large-scale exercise Siil and took place in Rutja, Lääne-Viru County on the north coast. The targets were drones made by Estonian defense industry company KrattWorks.

KrattWorks sales manager Karmo Saar told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "The use of a drone as a target means our product is already fully developed and does not need further improvement. However, since the product is such a good and stable platform, we are developing it for additional functions."

All six shots fired from the vehicle-launched Mistral plus three shots from the shoulder-launched Piorun found their targets.

"Today we fired from the Mistral, which has an estimated range of eight kilometers, and the Piorun, which has a range of five to six kilometers. Tomorrow we'll offer the range to other Defense Forces units so they can practice countering drones," described the exercise Deputy Commander of the Air Defense Battalion, Major Taavi Talunik.

Piorun is a Polish-made, portable air-defense system, designed to destroy low-flying aircraft, airplanes, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Mistral is an infrared homing short range air defense system made in France.

--

