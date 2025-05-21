Lavly Perling: Defending Estonia not just the business of men

If everyone, including women, contributes to Estonia's defense according to their abilities and skills, we will not only deter the enemy but also boost public confidence, reduce fear and make our society more self-assured and our national defense stronger, writes Lavly Perling.

There are a number of concerns with our national defense capabilities, but one of them is so complex that money alone won't solve it: we don't have enough men. Whether the cause is demographic trends or poorer health among conscripts — mental health included — the conclusion remains the same: we need more people. This is especially true as we're also developing entirely new defense capabilities. We simply no longer have enough men to carry out all the necessary tasks.

This is hardly news, of course, but ten years ago it felt more like a future problem. Since Russia began its aggression, the situation has changed dramatically. The mindset we used to shape our national defense before the war no longer applies. The future is here. That means the entire society must now be involved in national defense. Yes, that includes women.

Estonia's national defense must be strengthened through mandatory and manageable military service for all citizens. This doesn't mean men and women should undergo the same training or be expected to endure the same physical demands, or that all women should be digging trenches in the woods. Quite the opposite — it means everyone contributes according to their abilities.

Not everyone needs to complete an eight- or eleven-month compulsory service, but basic knowledge of weapon handling, survival, first aid, crisis psychology and other essential areas should be shared across the population. Not out of fear, but to build confidence.

Just one example: look at Ukraine's experience. A large part of the fighting there involves drone attacks, and drones require brains, not brawn. They're operated by people whose strengths lie in intelligence, technical skill and focus. Estonia also needs drone operators, cyber defense experts, medics. The same goes for air defense, logistics and communications.

Ukraine's armed forces include thousands of female officers who work in planning, command and tactical information coordination. Of course, there are women on the front lines as well, but from our perspective, the role of women is not to replace men, but to complement them.

In any case, we can no longer assume that only men are obligated to defend Estonia's freedom. We need to begin a national discussion on what exactly compulsory military service for women would entail, when it would start and when they would transition to reserve status.

Mandatory service for all citizens — both men and women — sends a strong signal of deterrence. If an enemy knows that all of Estonian society is not only willing but able to resist confidently and effectively, that alone acts as a form of defense.

What's more, everyone who receives basic training will feel more capable and secure. It boosts morale and provides skills and knowledge that are useful even in civilian life, whether it's first aid or mental resilience. It also reinforces a sense of stability in living in a border state, in building a home and starting a family here. A society that is physically more active and mentally more resilient is healthier and stronger in every way.

We already have the example of women in the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization (Naiskodukaitse), who contribute to Estonia's national defense — but their numbers could be much higher. The message needs to be clear: women matter in defending their country too. Compulsory military service doesn't just provide training and discipline; it gives people a sense of inclusion, of being valued, of being essential. That sense fosters confidence in the future.

The world is a turbulent place, and for decades to come, the fact that we live in a border state will remain an inescapable part of life. We do have allies, but we also have an aggressive neighbor whose imperial appetite for new territory hasn't abated. All the more reason for national leadership to prioritize the principle that Estonia must remain a free and independent nation state, no matter how complicated the times.

The foundation for securing statehood is the doctrine of a protected border state. This means strong and trusted alliances, consistent strengthening of our independent defense capabilities and making Estonia's defense industry a clear priority. It is crucial to establish a "green corridor" — a fast, transparent route through bureaucracy — that enables the rapid development of modern defense capabilities, including drone technology, at the moment they are most needed.

Of course, the doctrine must also include a secure and well-developed border, as well as a coherent personnel policy aimed at positioning Estonians in influential roles around the world. This way, they can bring Estonia's perspectives to the global decision-making table and counter Russian imperialist falsehoods in international debates. All of this, in turn, must be built on a strong economy.

Only a prosperous state can offer its people a dignified life and foster a sense of ownership over their homes, rural properties or businesses. Economic security gives people hope for the future and confidence that the next generation will live better. That's what motivates people to stay in Estonia, to build families here, to grow businesses and to invest in the country. But none of this is possible without the firm belief that we are truly capable of standing up to Russia. Including women in military service is one step toward spreading that belief.

