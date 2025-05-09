Government increases reserve soldiers' allowances

Reservists' pay will rise for the first time in almost a decade following a government agreement on Thursday.

The new daily rates will apply retroactively from April 21, the date when the first reservists began preparing for the large-scale military exercise Siil 2025 during the supplementary training call-up Okas 25-1.

Depending on the primary wartime position, the new daily allowance for a soldier is €55, for a non-commissioned officer €60, and for an officer €75, said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

"Reservists' allowances have remained unchanged for nearly 10 years. During that time, the average gross salary has risen by nearly 50 percent. So it was high time to correct this injustice," he added.

Previously, the daily allowances were €37 for soldiers, €40 for non-commissioned officers, and €50 for officers.

"Estonia's defense capability is built on the reserve force, and every quill matters. That's why it is especially important that reservists are motivated and committed," the minister said.

Hanno Pevkur. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Two-thirds of companies also continue to pay salaries to their reservist employees who participate in training exercises.

"I would be very pleased to see that number grow even further, because this is a tangible and commendable way for employers to strengthen our defense," Pevkur noted.

The daily allowance increase is intended to make it more feasible for reservists with financial constraints to attend call-ups.

This is especially important for the roughly one-third of reservists whose employers do not continue paying salaries during training, leading some to skip call-ups or request exemptions.

"Participating in training is crucial for reservists to refresh their military skills. However, it should not cause excessive financial hardship," said Rainer Järvela, head of the Reserve Service Bureau at the Estonian Defense Resources Agency.

"A highly motivated reserve force ensures the readiness of our national defense, and this increase is a positive step toward improving reservists' well-being," Järvela added.

