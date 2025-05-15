X!

Estonia not planning on raising 60-year age limit for reservists

News
Reservists participating in this year's Hedgehog (Siil) exercise. May 2025.
Reservists participating in this year's Hedgehog (Siil) exercise. May 2025. Source: Headquarters of the EDF/mil.ee
News

While Finland moves to raise the age limit for reservists to 65, Estonia currently has no plans to change its own existing limit of 60.

"Raising the age limit for reservists is not currently on the table," Defense Resources Agency (KRA) spokesperson Ranno Kokk told ERR on Thursday, confirming that the defense obligation applies to male Estonian citizens up to and including 60 years old.

"However, everyone has the option after turning 60 to continue contributing to the reserves by submitting an application to the KRA to take on the defense obligation," Rokk continued. "In such cases, the defense obligation remains in effect until reaching retirement age."

Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported Wednesday that Finland wants to increase its number of reservists, which the government plans to achieve by raising the age limit for the Finnish Defense Forces (FDF) to 65.

Currently, officers and non-commissioned officers (NCOs) remain in the FDF's reserves through the age of 60, while junior enlisted reservists are capped at 50.

The proposed age hike would expand the Finnish Defense Forces' reserves by 125,000 people, with projections showing that Finland's reserves could reach about 1 million by 2031.

The reserves of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) consist of men aged 18-60 or persons liable to the national defense obligation who are not conscripts or currently serving in either the EDF or alternative service.

A member of the EDF reserves acquires the status of reservist while engaged in reserve service, such as when participating in training or additional reservist training.

The wartime structure of the Estonian Defense Forces consists of more than 43,000 positions in total, of which 4,200 are staffed by active-duty EDF and Estonian Defense League (EDL) servicemembers, and 38,000 by reservists and EDL members who have taken on a defense obligation.

A supplementary reserve of 4,000 members has also been established to strengthen operational structures.

Additionally, there are nearly 40,000 reservists in Estonia who have completed military training but for various reasons have not been assigned specific wartime positions.

In total, nearly 230,000 people with defense obligations are currently registered in Estonia's mobilization register, accounting for about 20 percent of the country's population.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:27

EDF Headquarters chief: Estonia had no plans to board 'shadow fleet' vessel

19:07

Estonian court upholds decision to withhold funding from Moscow-linked church

18:55

Gallery: Estonian Maritime Museum's new jubilee exhibition opens in Tallinn

18:44

Convoy of 34 vehicles to be sent from Estonia to Ukraine

18:10

Tallinn's Kalamaja Days taking place this weekend

17:37

Estonia not planning on raising 60-year age limit for reservists

17:05

Former justice chancellor: License plate cameras handling reminiscent of Trump

16:34

Ida-Viru rescue exercise on choppy seas puts participants to the test

16:13

Locals to open home cafés this Saturday as Tartu celebrates Karlova Days Updated

16:01

Kristian Jaani: Estonia needs a leap in traffic safety

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.05

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace Updated

00:10

Navy escorts suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker out of Estonian waters Updated

14.05

Public warning system test reveals several shortcomings Updated

14:03

FM: Russian fighter jet violated Estonia's airspace to protect shadow fleet vessel Updated

11:25

Unemployment hits highest level in 12 years in Estonia Updated

12.05

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

14.05

Estonia's Tommy Cash makes Eurovision final

09:57

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025 Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo