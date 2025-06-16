Week of events spotlighting Estonia's 100,000 military reservists kicks off

Reservists' week started on Sunday, aiming to highlight the role and importance of Estonia's over 100,000 people who serve in the military reserve.

The week's opening was marked at the Seaplane Harbour in Tallinn on Sunday, with events, many of them family-oriented, due to take place in Rakvere, Tartu and Pärnu, as well as in the capital.

Activities will include getting a closer look at weapons and equipment, with members of the public even getting a chance to test these, while the week kicked off with a tactical combat demonstration by the Estonian Defense Forces' Scouts Battalion (Scoutspataljon).

Assault courses and even an obstacle course for children will also be open to try out.

Martin Reisner, head of the department for the development of national defense at the Ministry of Defense, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that he hopes society will come to know better how to recognize and appreciate reservists, as a result of the week's events.

"If we take a look at surveys conducted by reservists, they themselves have confirmed that one of the things motivating them to contribute to national defense is that they feel the support of society. My hope for this week is that we come to notice our reservists, we can pat them on the back and say thank you for their contribution," Reisner said.

Over 200 firms will also offer discounts or free services to reservists during the week, Reisner noted.

The reservist of the year and reserve unit of the year awards are to for the first time ever to be announced, and the awards will be given out by President Alar Karis at Kadriorg this Friday.

Ahead of that, today, Monday 500 companies who make a significant contribution to national defense are also to be honored at the "Riigikaitsjate toetaja" ("National defense supporter") event at the Lillepaviljon in Tallinn on Monday.

Other highlights will include a tactical combat course at Vallimägi in Rakvere on Monday, and again in Tartu's Town Hall Square on Friday, together with a weapons and equipment exhibition. The week concludes on Sunday, June 22 in Pärnu, one day before Estonia marks its Victory Day (Võidupüha).

More information on Estonia's reservists can be found on the Defense Resources Agency's (KRA) page here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!