Next-generation CV90 combat vehicles could reach Estonia by 2029

Estonia and five other NATO allies have declared their intent to jointly procure new infantry fighting vehicles. While still under development, the next-generation CV90 Mark IV, an upgrade from the current Mark III, could reach Estonia by 2029.

According to Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and the Nordics are moving toward a joint procurement of the next-generation CV90 Mk IV infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

"All of the Nordics and Baltics are moving toward ordering entirely next-generation CV90 combat vehicles," he said.

"We currently have the CV90 Mk III, which is used by the Scouts [Battalion]," the minister explained. "The next-generation Mk IV could become the shared platform for all of the Nordics and Baltics, which would certainly provide a major boost to interoperability, spare parts and maintenance."

The Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI) , however, is still in the process of evaluating several different combat vehicles.

"The deadline for presenting our findings and analysis results to leadership is June 30, and from there we'll move on to make a strategic decision about which specific direction we'll take moving forward," said Marek Mardo, the ECDI's strategic category manager for air, sea and combat vehicles.

According to Mardo, the so-called Nordic coalition wants to ink a deal with the manufacturer either by the end of this year or the beginning of next year. One argument in favor of the new CV90 model is that the manufacturer is Swedish.

"This is a next-generation platform," he said. "The weapon itself is the same, the armor protection is the same. The turret and the weapon's placement in the turret is newer, and active protection systems and antitank systems have been added, but the platform is quite similar to the Mk III."

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) highlight increased firepower as one of the advantages of the CV90 Mk IV. In addition to the Bushmaster III autocannon and machine gun, the vehicle will be equipped with SPIKE LR 2 missiles, supported by upgraded cameras and observation equipment.

It will also offer improved protection against mines and a range of other weapons, enhanced mobility due to its rubber tracks, and improved crew comfort thanks to a roomier turret.

The Mk IV is still under development, and scheduled to reach the prototype stage in 2028. According to Mardo, the first CV90 Mk IVs could arrive in Estonia in 2029.

