Estonia and five NATO allies planning joint CV90 IFV procurement

An Estonian CV9035 infantry fighting vehicle.
An Estonian CV9035 infantry fighting vehicle. Source: EDF/pildid.mil.ee
According to Finland's Ministry of Defense, the joint procurement of Swedish-made CV90 combat vehicles by six NATO countries is progressing.

Yle reported Thursday that the defense ministers of Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania and the Netherlands will sign a declaration of intent regarding the procurement during the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

The Norwegian government stated earlier in a press release that the countries have planned a joint purchase and agreed on shared technical requirements. This means, for example, that all new combat vehicles ordered by these countries will be equipped with the same type of cannon and ammunition.

The Finnish Defense Forces currently operate around 100 CV90 combat vehicles, which were purchased from Sweden between 2002 and 2007.

Estonia has nearly 40 CV90 combat vehicles.

At the end of 2014, Estonia signed a contract with the Netherlands to purchase 44 CV9035NL infantry fighting vehicles, and by 2019, the country had received all the vehicles ordered.

The Combat Vehicle 90 (CV90) is a family of Swedish tracked armored combat vehicles, originally designed by the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV), Hägglund & Söner and Bofors during the mid-1980s to early 1990s, before entering service in Sweden in the mid-1990s.

The CV90 platform design has continuously evolved from the Mk 0 to the current Mk IV with technological advances and changing battlefield requirements.

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Source: Yle

