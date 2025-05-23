USA approves sale of Javelin missiles to Estonia

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Estonia, with an estimated cost of $296 million, the Pentagon announced Thursday.

The primary partner in the deal on the U.S. side is the Javelin Joint Venture, a consortium comprising RTX Corp and Lockheed Martin.

The Javelin is a portable anti-tank missile system developed in the United States, primarily designed to destroy armored vehicles and tanks. Its effective range is between two and 2.5 kilometers.

The system operates on a "fire-and-forget" principle, meaning it locks onto its target before launch and uses an autopilot-like mechanism to guide itself. The missile can strike targets either vertically — in the case of a top-attack against armored vehicles — or horizontally in a direct-attack mode against buildings and other structures. It is also capable of direct fire against helicopters. The missile's guidance system independently tracks the target, and it is equipped with a tandem-charge warhead.

Javelins were first added to the Estonian Defense Forces' arsenal in 2015.

According to the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the Estonian government has requested to purchase 800 FGM-148F Javelin missiles and 72 lightweight command launch units (LWCLUs). The package also includes spare parts, tool kits, support equipment, training, technical assistance and services provided by the U.S. government and contractors, engineering services and logistics support.

"The proposed sale supports the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by enhancing the security of a NATO ally, which continues to be a key force for political stability and economic progress in Europe. The sale is consistent with U.S. efforts to provide key allies in the region with modern systems that improve interoperability with U.S. forces and enhance security," the agency said in a press release.

"The proposed sale will improve Estonia's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible defense capability that can deter adversaries and participate in NATO operations. It supports Estonia's goal of strengthening both national and territorial defense, as well as interoperability with U.S. and NATO forces. Estonia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces," the release added.

Estonia sent a significant number of Javelins to Ukraine a few weeks before Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. This contribution is seen as one of the factors that helped Ukrainian forces halt the Russian armored assault on Kyiv.

The article was updated to add comments from the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

