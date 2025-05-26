Diplomat: Russia's strikes on Ukraine resemble World War II London Blitz

Attacks by Russia directed solely at civilian targets in Ukraine resemble the German Blitz on London during World War Two in their intentions of destroying the civilian population's hope, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov said.

At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured in Ukraine overnight Sunday after Russia fired 367 drones and missiles - the highest number in a single night since Putin launched a full-scale invasion in 2022, the BBC reported. The wave of attacks continued on Monday morning.

Speaking to "Vikerhommik" Monday, Vseviov said: "What happened in Ukraine over the weekend is the clearest proof that there is no kind of peace process going on anywhere. What we are seeing is a war process, and this war process is being prolonged by the one who unleashed it – Putin."

The secretary general added that Estonia has always believed that the road to peace lies in pressuring the aggressor and aiding the victim.

"And for as long as we have not been able to make Putin understand through actions, not words, that time is no longer on his side, there is no reason to expect that any kind of negotiations will bring a strategic breakthrough."

Vseviov noted some very moving footage seen of Ukrainian prisoners of war – fathers, brothers, sons – returning to their families. But at the same time, footage that, according to him, recalls images from the early years of World War Two and the London Blitz.

"When the Nazis systematically bombed London with the aim of making the British population feel that they had no hope. Those were attacks deliberately aimed at destroying hope. They failed. These attacks today on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, which exclusively target civilian objects, are likewise aimed at destroying the hope of Ukrainians. I believe these too will fail, as Russia has consistently underestimated the Ukrainians' capacity to endure," Vseviov went on.

Vseviov said his concern is also how the Western world will respond to all of this – will it be able to move from words to actions, especially regarding additional sanctions.

"We also observed what the American president said. He said he thinks Putin has gone mad. I won't quote precisely here; everyone can look it up themselves, but in the end, what matters are actions. Will there be support for imposing further sanctions, or are we still talking about some kind of peace narrative?"

Estonia's position is in favor of additional sanctions on Russia, he added.

"We are in any case pushing for sanctions. We are pushing for additional assistance to Ukraine. Naturally, this means both material resources and giving Ukrainians the hope that the path they've chosen, the European path, is difficult, but still viable. And that they are moving, despite everything, to their goal – of EU and NATO membership – closer, day by day."

Estonia hopes that its actions will also encourage others, though the pace of imposing new sanctions could be faster, he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was "not happy with Putin" due to the bombing.

"What the hell happened to him? He's killing a lot of people." He later called Putin "absolutely crazy".

--

