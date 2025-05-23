Estonia's largest military exercise of 2025 ends

On Friday, the Estonian Defense Forces' Exercise Hedgehog drew to a close. More than 16,000 troops from 14 nations took part over the last three weeks.

The main evaluated units were the 1st Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Division and designated units from the Regional Command Northeast of the Estonian Defense League, which were declared combat-ready following the assessment, the EDF said in a statement.

"Today we can be more confident than we were three weeks ago when Exercise Hedgehog 25 began, that our reserve force is strong and capable," said Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo, EDF Commander, the commanding officer of the exercise.

He said the training gives conscripts more confidence and shows that allies "stand strong by our side" and are ready to support Estonia "at any time." All units underwent the integration training, the commander added.

Andrus Merilo Source: lpn/OF-1 Kaur Kantsik

He also expressed his gratitude to society – including families and employers – for supporting the exercise.

Exercise Hedgehog's main aim was to practice key tasks outlined in Estonia's and regional defense plans in close cooperation with allies. At the same time, the combat readiness of the EDF, Estonian Defense League, and allies was assessed.

Particular focus was placed on the rapid and large-scale deployment of Allied forces to Estonia, the defense forces said.

Forces from the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Canada, Latvia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Poland, and Portugal also took part.

Observers and instructors were also present from Japan, Israel, and Ukraine.

