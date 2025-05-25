Estonian conscripts impressed with new field ration packs

The new Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) ration packs, while still with their defects, are more varied, tastier and better quality than the previous standard-issue pack, some soldiers have reported.

The EDF took advantage of the recently ended large-scale Exercise Siil, to acquaint soldiers, including conscripts, with the new rat packs.

In addition to convenience for outdoor use and the actual taste and consistency of the food, other factors need to be considered when assembling rat packs, including dietary requirements.

Ott Olaf Trink, catering service project manager at the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK), said: "Indeed, taste is something very close to people's hearts. But we also have to consider shelf life. We can't use products that last only a year, or a year and a half. The current pack's shelf life is three and a half years, which is quite a good outcome. Price also plays a big role in assembling the packs. And in recent years, we have also been paying attention to special dietary needs. We now have lactose-free, gluten-free, and vegetarian options."

ERR took a vox pop of EDF conscripts involved in Exercise Siil in Rutja, Lääne-Viru County. Many found the new packs a step up from their predecessors.

One conscript, Joel Järv said: "Previously the taste wasn't very pleasant. But now I even prefer the dry rat pack even over the food I brought along myself."

Private Rasmus Gläser agreed. "Compared with the previous ones, these are much better: More filling, tastier, and there are more interesting things inside the food packs."

This doesn't mean there is no room for improvement even now, however, Järv said.

"The food quantities could be a bit larger in some cases. In some packs, it feels like there's very little savory food," he said.

Gläser added: "Right now there are more pasta dishes, but there could be more potato-type meals, like mashed potatoes with minced meat sauce, or something like that."

Even the basic staples of salt and sugar themselves are absent from the new packs, conscript Kaspar Künk noted. "One downside with these new ones is that there's no salt or sugar included. For example, if you make coffee, you can't make it any sweeter, if you prefer it that way."

Ott Olaf Trink of the RKIK demonstrating some of the new rat packs. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR

Some favorites with the conscripts have already emerged from the new offerings.

"The number one pack is the one which has the chocolate porridge – that one goes down fast. Savory dishes vary more, this depends on what someone likes, be it chili con carne or pork meatballs with pasta, or pasta carbonara," Gläser added.

Künk added: "One very popular snack is the chocolate cake. Some have cinnamon cakes too. These are the kind that disappear first, when the box is opened."

The new EDF rat packs were assembled by a company called 365JP, which created 24 regular and 24 special menu food packs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!