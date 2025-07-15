Estonian Defense Forces buys €17 million worth of hand grenades

Estonia will buy a large quantity of offensive and defensive hand grenades for the Defense Forces over the next four years, the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) said on Tuesday.

RKIK has signed an agreement with the defense industry company Rheinmetall Waffe Munition ARGES GmbH.

Ramil Lipp, the agency's armaments category manager, said the contract obliges Rheinmetall Waffe Munition ARGES GmbH to begin delivering hand grenades in the second half of 2025.

The total value of the contract is approximately €17 million.

"Hand grenades have always been part of the Estonian Defense Forces' combat equipment and have been consistently used in training. This contract not only ensures that service members can continue using hand grenades in training but also allows us to increase our overall stockpile, taking into account the current security situation," said Captain Tõnis Tulp, head of the combat munitions division at the Defense Forces General Staff.

Hand grenades are part of a soldier's combat gear and, depending on the tactical operation being carried out. They are used in close combat, such as urban warfare, and in trenches to attack or impede the enemy.

