X!

Estonian Defense Forces buys €17 million worth of hand grenades

News
EDF hand grenade training.
EDF hand grenade training. Source: Henrik Mütt/kaitsevägi
News

Estonia will buy a large quantity of offensive and defensive hand grenades for the Defense Forces over the next four years, the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) said on Tuesday.

RKIK has signed an agreement with the defense industry company Rheinmetall Waffe Munition ARGES GmbH.

Ramil Lipp, the agency's armaments category manager, said the contract obliges Rheinmetall Waffe Munition ARGES GmbH to begin delivering hand grenades in the second half of 2025.

The total value of the contract is approximately €17 million.

"Hand grenades have always been part of the Estonian Defense Forces' combat equipment and have been consistently used in training. This contract not only ensures that service members can continue using hand grenades in training but also allows us to increase our overall stockpile, taking into account the current security situation," said Captain Tõnis Tulp, head of the combat munitions division at the Defense Forces General Staff.

Hand grenades are part of a soldier's combat gear and, depending on the tactical operation being carried out. They are used in close combat, such as urban warfare, and in trenches to attack or impede the enemy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Marko Tooming

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:18

Gallery: Surju area hit by flooding as water levels rise in Reiu River

16:41

Gallery: Rally held in Tallinn to support Palestinians

16:16

Estonia cuts visa rejection appeal time from 30 days to 10

15:56

Tartu getting new youth biathlon practice range

15:22

Estonian ambassador to US: Trump pivot on Russia a small but welcome step

14:34

Estonian Defense Forces buys €17 million worth of hand grenades

14:22

Estonian rally drivers Vaher and Jansen fourth in their class in Italy

13:42

Tallinn's Memorial to the Victims of Communism partly-closed for maintenance

13:02

Gallery: YouTuber IShowSpeed meets prime minister during Estonia livestream Updated

13:01

Mark Lajal fails to qualify in Mexico at final hurdle

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

13:02

Gallery: YouTuber IShowSpeed meets prime minister during Estonia livestream Updated

14.07

Gallery: Estonian troops fire HIMARS rockets for first time off Saaremaa coast Updated

14.07

Estonia to test pocket siren technology in Tallinn, Pärnu and Rakvere on Wednesday

14.07

Estonian farmers using llamas to protect sheep from wolves

10.07

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

14.07

'We are pioneers, in a bad way': Nitazenes triple Estonian drug overdose deaths

10.07

International Civil Aviation Organization tells Russia to stop GNSS interference

10:55

Statistical error skews Estonia's price and economic growth

14.07

VAT petition author: I don't want to discuss food prices on my birthday

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo