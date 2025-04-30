Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems arrive in Estonia

Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems were handed over to the Estonian Defense Forces at Ämari Air Base on Wednesday, significantly boosting Estonia's long-range strike capability.

The acquisition of six HIMARS systems is one of Estonia's largest-ever arms procurements. The Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) signed the contract with the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in December 2022.

"As part of the agreement, we are also procuring ammunition, communications solutions, as well as training, logistics and life-cycle support. The package includes missiles with various ranges," said Ramil Lipp, head of the armaments category at RKIK.

The arrival of the weapon systems follows three and a half years of work to procure the systems and to establish, staff and train the dedicated unit.

The HIMARs handover ceremony on April 30, 2025. Source: Kermo Pastarus

The mobile and battle-proven HIMARS offers modern capabilities, including precision-guided munitions that support integrated fire missions and can strike point or area targets more than 300 kilometers away. Due to its high interoperability with NATO and allied systems, HIMARS can be easily integrated and rapidly deployed as needed.

"HIMARS is a joint force development project between the three Baltic states, and today we are starting to see that effort take concrete shape as real capability," said Magnus-Valdemar Saar, director general of RKIK.

"The same systems will soon be delivered to our neighbors Latvia and Lithuania, giving the region's defense forces a significant leap in development and the ability to project combat effects deep into enemy territory."

Saar added that although defense procurement and armaments cooperation among the Baltic states is close, joint projects of this scale are rare, and he was pleased that this effort succeeded in partnership with the United States and Lockheed Martin.

Hanno Pevkur at the HIMARs handover ceremony on April 30, 2025. Source: Kermo Pastarus

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said the development marks a new era for Estonia's defense capabilities.

"The United States' key role in financing the procurement and training our defense personnel once again confirms that Estonia and the U.S. enjoy broad-based bilateral defense cooperation, built on unwavering trust and shared goals," he added.

Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel, commander of the Estonian Division, said the arrival of the HIMARS systems provides a vital capability for the division's mission.

He noted that, thanks to U.S. HIMARS units already stationed in Estonia, Estonian troops have already undergone training and the next phase will focus on developing and certifying the Estonian Division's own HIMARS unit.

U.S. funding for the HIMARS systems is part of a broader security assistance package aimed at strengthening NATO's eastern flank.

The HIMARs handover ceremony on April 30, 2025. Source: Kermo Pastarus

Overall, U.S. security assistance for various defense projects in Estonia tripled between 2022 and 2024 compared to the previous three years (2019-2021) — rising from approximately $122 million to $430 million.

This support has been used to replenish large-caliber ammunition stocks, improve communications capabilities, enhance air surveillance and develop night-fighting capabilities.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Estonia has also increased its own funding for defense in recent years.

"It is important to remember that for every dollar that the US put into Estonia's security last year, Estonia added another 12 to the defense budget," he said in a statement.

Next year, defense spending will total 5 percent of Estonia's GDP.

