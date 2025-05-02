Tartu plans top up 2025 budget worth €23 million

The City of Tartu is planning a supplementary budget worth nearly €23 million for this year, mostly covering expenses carried over from last year.

When the proposed supplementary budget is added to the main budget approved at the end of last year, Tartu's budget for 2025 rises to nearly €314 million, from €291 million in the original budget.

Tartu Deputy Mayor Meelis Leidt (Isamaa) told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "The majority of this supplementary budget actually consists of amounts carried over from last year. So, €1.7 million of the city's own funds will go on core operational expenses, most of which are the result of price increases in city management, bus transport, and heating. But among new investments, certainly the refurbishment of shelter areas."

Tartu's revenues would increase by €9.3 million, if the supplementary budget goes ahead, of which €2.9 million would come from a growth in income tax and other revenues, while targeted subsidies would go up by €6.5 million, mainly due to the clarification of amounts allocated to Tartu from the state budget.

Unused 2024 funds would cover the remaining expenses of €13.6 million.

Under the planned supplementary budget, over €14 million would be allocated to investments plus nearly €9 million on core operational expenses.

Major investments items would include the ongoing renovation of the Sõpruse bridge and the Tähtvere kindergarten, as well as the construction of cycle lanes.

Education and culture would get the largest share of operational expenses in the supplementary budget. As a new investment, the city government has allocated €200,000 in the supplementary budget for the refurbishment of shelter areas in school buildings.

Opposition members in Tartu say more should be invested in civil protection.

Pille Tsopp-Pagan (Eesti 200), a member of the Tartu City Council Finance Committee, said: "It would have been fair to send us the full explanatory note on what is being changed and how. We should not be spending so much on buildings but should focus on how well protection is ensured in the city and how these programs and projects are carried out so that our population is informed and knows exactly what to do if something happens."

Tartu has long been a Reform Party stronghold.

