Estonia's GDP rose by 1.2 percent on year to Q1 2025

According to a flash estimate from state agency Statistics Estonia, Estonia's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.2 percent on year to the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025).

Robert Müürsepp, head of Statistics Estonia's national accounts team, said an overall improvement in Estonia's economic situation continued in Q1 2025.

Between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, GDP rose by 0.1 percent, after seasonal and working-day adjustments are factored in.

Statistics Estonia is due to publish the full Q1 2025 GDP data on May 30.

Statistics Estonia uses statistical models in compiling the GDP flash estimate, which are not methodologically comparable with those used in official GDP calculations.

--

