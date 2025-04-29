X!

Entrepreneurs put forward 450 proposals to improve Estonia's economy

From left to right: Keit Kasemets, Viljar Arakas, Kristen Michal, Taavi Kotka.
From left to right: Keit Kasemets, Viljar Arakas, Kristen Michal, Taavi Kotka. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Entrepreneurs have put forward more than 400 proposals to improve the economy, which include cutting red tape in planning procedures, corporate reporting, and the transposition of European Union regulations.

The proposals were gathered by the Council for Efficiency and Economic Growth, which is made up of entrepreneurs and operates under the Government Office. They merged the proposals into three main groups.

Viljar Arakas, head of the entrepreneurs' council, highlighted planning procedures and corporate reporting.

"Number one is planning, where Estonia is very slow compared to neighboring countries. Local governments do not comply with the law. As a result, various inputs in construction, including apartment sales, are significantly more expensive," said Arakas.

"The second is everything related to reporting, where we submit the same data to different government agencies without understanding why. It should be submitted once, to one place, and government agencies should share it among themselves – that is the ideal world we must move toward."

Viljar Arakas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

They also claim that Estonia has transposed European Union obligations more extensively than necessary. Which is the council's third category.

"We have transposed European Union law progressively, meaning more strictly and so forth. A whole series of such proposals has been made," said council member Robert Kitt.

The council's task is to choose those that bring the greatest benefit.

On Monday, the council supported proposals put forward by employer organizations.

Hando Sutter, head of the Estonian Employers' Confederation and a member of the entrepreneurs' council, said the group reviewed 13 proposals, which he believes will reach the government cabinet's table in May.

Hando Sutter. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

State Secretary Keit Kasemets said that the government cabinet will begin discussing the first proposals next month.

"These proposals vary in importance and impact. The larger proposals will move directly to the government session more quickly, while the smaller proposals will be grouped together and discussed by topic groups in the coming weeks and months," he said.

Arakas said this was the first working meeting following the council's inaugural meeting last month. The next meeting will take place in May and continue throughout the summer.

"With each meeting, it will become increasingly detailed. The main topic of the next meeting will be planning, then data submission, and then working environment, and so forth. The detailed work is only just beginning," he said.

The council is scheduled to operate for 18 months, from March 2025 until September 2026.

--

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

