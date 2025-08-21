X!

Efficiency council recommends FSA-Bank of Estonia merger

News
The Bank of Estonia building in Tallinn.
The Bank of Estonia building in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A state body has proposed the government merge the Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) with the Financial Supervision Authority (Finantsinspektsioon), arguing this would make savings of up to €4 million per year.

The council for efficiency and economic growth (Efektiivsuse ja majanduskasvu nõukoda) announced at a meeting Tuesday that the proposed merger would also bring more effective supervision and reduce duplication in data reporting, were it to go ahead, as well as to support reasonable lending and significantly making savings resources on court proceedings.

Association representatives say the general principle should be that Estonia must not impose stricter obligations on its companies than the EU baseline minimum, with Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) regulation, obligations set by the waste and packaging act, the regulation on deforestation-free products, duplicated supervision, and the over-regulated water law those areas highlighted.

Business chiefs from the national food industry association, the merchants' association, and the chamber of agriculture and commerce presented their proposals to reduce bureaucracy burdening the sector at the meeting, while the council is also due to send to the government nearly 30 proposals from the banking association, including to create a joint database to simplify reporting in the financial sector.

Additionally a proposal, which would affect all lenders and borrowers in Estonia, is to be presented to the government to continue with expedited order-for-payment proceedings while increasing control over loan issuing, and creating a positive credit register on borrowers' creditworthiness.

A total of 584 such proposals have been submitted to the council for efficiency and economic growth, of which 122 are supported and 17 already implemented, with ongoing reforms including shortening planning and immigration processes for skilled workers, easing occupational safety requirements, repealing around 15 percent of 4,009 regulations, and a follow-up meeting set for September 29 featuring discussions with EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

The council for efficiency and economic growth makes specific proposals to the prime minister for deregulation, reducing requirements and bureaucracy, and steps which it feels would contribute to economic growth.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:39

New Leonard Cohen biopic free to watch on ERR's Jupiter platform

16:37

Annela Anger-Kraavi: No trust or taking care of one's own in Estonia

16:00

Estonia bans butane imports from Russia and Belarus

15:45

New bill has not removed telecoms data gathering rules

15:40

Statistics: Industrial output in Estonia down by 2.2 percent in July

15:31

Government moves forward with €50 million defense industry parks

14:46

Efficiency council recommends FSA-Bank of Estonia merger

14:33

Tallinn to reduce investments in new budget strategy

14:01

Retailers report only modest rise in school supplies prices ahead of new term

13:56

Ministry will no longer determine Estonia's long-term logging volume

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:12

Estonian banks require surcharges up to €100 on payments to, from high-risk states

10:35

Estonian citizens in Russia face 'pressure and blackmail' from local security services

19.08

PPA patrol removes placard with anti-Israel slogan from Tallinn house

13:15

Overview: Russia's strategic influence activity in Estonia 2020–2025

20.08

Gallery: President Alar Karis welcomes guests to Restoration of Independence reception

19.08

Estonia's retirement age to rise to 65 years and 1 month for 2027

20.08

Estonia opting to pursue 'yes' model in consent law amendments

18.08

Estonia's winters increasingly mild in the wake of westerly winds

19.08

Estonian Railways says lack of money, trains and drivers reason for Elron's schedule

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo