X!

Real estate would be cheaper if Tallinn cut red tape, entrepreneurs say

News
Apartment buildings in a new development in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Apartment buildings in a new development in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

If Tallinn were able to manage its planning procedures the way Riga does, the price per square meter of new apartments could be up to a thousand euros cheaper, said Viljar Arakas, head of the coalition's growth council and CEO of real estate fund management EfTEN Capital.

The Economic Growth Council, convened by the Government Office, has been gathering proposals on how to reduce bureaucracy. At the group's most recent meeting, the issue of planning was put under the spotlight.

Arakas said one problem entrepreneurs highlighted was lengthy planning procedures.

"For example, if the city of Tallinn could manage its planning processes like Riga does today, the price of our new apartments would be at least €500 to €1,000 cheaper," he pointed out.

The CEO explained that long-running processes push costs as fewer properties are on the market. Ultimately, it is the homebuyer who pays the price.

Viljar Arakas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

At the council, business representatives said that one issue is the demand for detailed plans even in cases where it is not substantively justified.

According to proposals from entrepreneurs, a system should be created that allows major developments to be processed more quickly and simply, with binding deadlines imposed for planning and permit procedures, and the role of detailed plans reduced.

This would mean establishing more flexible conditions where, if a comprehensive plan is already in place, a detailed plan would not always be mandatory, they added.

The council also discussed reducing bureaucracy in the tourism sector.

So far, the government has supported 49 of the 533 proposals received from the council, and new suggestions are continually being added.

The council, which first convened this March, will meet until September of next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:45

Gallery: New Estonian Swedes exhibition opens at national museum in Tartu

18:23

Henn announces 26-man squad to take on Israel and Norway in World Cup qualifiers

17:54

Standard letter postage jumps to €1.50 in Estonia's postal price hike

17:21

Estonian police: We used license plate camera data for intended purpose

17:07

Large numbers of dead river fish in Pärnu County may be result of disease

16:52

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova wins again in London

16:25

New hotel to be built in Tallinn's Pirita

16:00

Real estate would be cheaper if Tallinn cut red tape, entrepreneurs say

15:55

Rail track electrification delays costing Elron millions in lost revenue

15:38

Government advisor: Energy development plan gets consumption forecasts wrong

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

10:13

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

08:27

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

26.05

Estonia launches international search for Moroccan citizen wanted over data theft

26.05

Coalition cuts car tax for families with children

26.05

Rising prices pushing first-time buyers out of Estonia's property market

26.05

Osmussaar island's permanent residents do not exist in the eyes of the state

10:52

Prosecutor: Pro-Kremlin agitator tried to set up armed anti-state militia in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo