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Photos: President Madise hosts Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II

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Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan’s hosted by President Ülle Madise at Kadriorg, Wednesday, November 4, 2026.
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President Ülle Madise met Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II at Kadriorg on Wednesday, pressing technology and defense cooperation and urging support for Ukraine.

The President said Estonia and Jordan have good opportunities to work together on health technology, digital solutions, AI, cybersecurity and the defense industry, and wants concrete joint projects.

Jordan has consistently backed Ukraine's territorial integrity, including in UN votes, and Madise invited its delegation to the Ukraine reconstruction conference taking place in Tallinn in January.

"I invited Jordan's high-level delegation to the Ukraine reconstruction conference, to find solutions together that would help Ukraine get through the winter in the short term and restore a secure living environment in the longer term."

Madise confirmed Estonia's solidarity with Jordan and other countries in the region hit by Iranian strikes, praised Jordan for repelling these, and condemned last month's terror attack in Jordan.

She also thanked Jordan for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza. "The humanitarian situation in Gaza and the worsening situation in the occupied West Bank are deeply worrying. Reaching a two-state solution is increasingly difficult, but we see no workable alternative."

Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan is the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

Estonia has given advice to Jordan on oil shale activities and has also through state energy provider Eesti Energia invested in the sector there.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

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