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Rally car, sword fight and football: President Ülle Madise's Father's Day

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President Ülle Madise gets into a rally car, plays football with fathers and sons, joins a band rehearsal and takes part in a historical sword fight in a Father's Day show airing Sunday.

The broadcast is called "Isadepäev Vabariigi Presidendiga Mulgimaal" ("Father's Day with the President in Mulgimaa") and follows the president through the villages of Raasilla, Holstre and Mustla, where different generations work together and traditions pass from fathers to children.

Mulgimaa is a distinct historical region of South Estonia, primarily covering present-day Viljandi County and parts of Valga County. Its small villages, the show highlights, have an active community life in which generations take part in shared activities.

The show sees the head of state embark on a forest hike alongside the rally track and the other activities, taking part rather than simply observing.

It will close with a presidential address to fathers across Estonia. The show was pre-recorded, and highlights can be seen in the gallery above.

"Isadepäev Vabariigi Presidendiga Mulgimaal" airs on ETV at 8.30 p.m. on Father's Day, Sunday, November 8, with sign language interpretation on ETV2 and in Russian on ETV+.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Annika Remmel

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