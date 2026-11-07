Crafts teacher: Handmade 'soul bird' makes a heartfelt Father's Day gift

Estonia celebrates Father's Day this weekend, and handicrafts teacher Terje Raudsepa says a handmade bird reflecting the maker's feelings and affection can make a great gift.

Raudsepa explained that a hingelind, or "soul bird," represents a person's emotions, thoughts and wishes, so making one for someone is a way to put those feelings into a personal gift.

"When you make someone a soul bird, you pour all your feelings for that person into it," she said.

To make a felt bird, draw a pattern, cut two identical shapes from felting fabric and place them on a soft surface, such as a sponge. Lay thin strands of felting wool over the fabric and work them in with a felting needle.

Crafts teacher Terje Raudsepa demonstrated how "soul birds" can be made by needle felting. November 2026. Source: ERR

A tiny ball of wool can serve as the eye.

"All the supplies you need are available at craft stores," Raudsepa added.

The birds can also be sewn together, embroidered and decorated with leftover bits of fabric, lace and ribbons.

"You can carry your handmade soul bird with you — in your backpack or pocket — and talk to it," Raudsepa said.

And if someone's dad works as a mechanic? "They can stick it in their pocket too," she added.

Crafts teacher Terje Raudsepa showed off her own personal handmade "soul bird." November 2026. Source: ERR

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