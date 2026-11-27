Estonia could end the year with around €240 million or 10 percent of its defense budget unspent amid procurement and delivery delays.

Estonia's defense budget rose to €2.4 billion this year, €700 million more than last year. Not all of the money will be spent by the end of the year. Based on current estimates, around 10 percent, or €240 million, could remain unspent.

"We are working to keep the budget surplus as small as possible and accomplish everything we have planned, but you cannot always foresee everything. For example, some of our procurements have been challenged in court — transport vehicles for the Baltic Defense Line — but overall, I will be happy if the surplus is 10 percent or less," said Kadri Peeters, the Ministry of Defense's undersecretary for defense capability.

Peeters said it is difficult to say how much defense funding currently remains unspent, but stressed that most major procurements come in the final months of the year. Deliveries of ammunition and various radar systems are expected this year, for example.

Kadri Peeters. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Procurements and deliveries face delays for various reasons. The defense market is overheated and heavily regulated. The sharp increase in the budget and the development of new capabilities have also significantly increased the workload of the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK).

"This also means procuring weapons and equipment that we have never previously acquired or used. When the state is doing something it has never done before and has no prior experience to draw on, there is inevitably a greater risk that things will not initially go as planned," said Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), a member of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee.

Kaljulaid said the center should be given some understanding, as it is carrying out complex work under political pressure and tight deadlines. However, National Defense Committee Deputy Chair Leo Kunnas is critical of the original decision to establish RKIK as a separate agency. In his view, the agency is pursuing objectives of its own making rather than those of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

EDF armored vehicles. Source: Kermo Pastarus/RKIK

"The organizational structure, inadequate oversight, rising prices, the defense industry's failure to keep pace and supply difficulties — all these problems come together here. But of course, this is preferable to trying to spend all the money at any cost just to show that we have done everything perfectly," Kunnas said.

Members of the National Defense Committee consider the amount to be carried over into next year manageable. However, if budget surpluses persist and continue to grow, procurement and delivery plans will need to be scrutinized more closely.

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