The Riigikogu's anti-corruption select committee on Monday reviewed documents and correspondence at the Ministry of Defense related to Datasel. Many questions remain unanswered, committee chair Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart said.

"First of all, the amount of registered email correspondence is very limited," Kovalenko-Kõlvart said. She added that it remains impossible to determine how contact with Datasel was established or who initiated it. "We see two problems here. First, a great deal of communication took place through unofficial channels," she explained.

Many messages were never formally registered, and problems were addressed only after significant delays. Reviewing the official emails shows that solutions were pursued only months after supply problems emerged.

In 2024, Estonian Centre for Defense Investments (RKIK) signed contracts worth approximately €70 million to purchase ammunition from Datasel S.R.L., an Italian-registered company owned by Indian businessmen. Estonian side made advance payments totaling approximately €60 million, but the ammunition delivered did not meet the agency's requirements, according to RKIK. Datasel denies any quality issues.

In September, the European Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the transactions.

"We have focused heavily on Datasel, but another matter the select committee wanted to investigate is the Turkish company ARCA and how contact with them was established," Kovalenko-Kõlvart said. She added that even the Ministry of Defense acknowledged that tracing those contacts is difficult.

Hanno Pevkur. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

"One email revealed, for example, that then-Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur met with them separately, but nothing about that meeting was entered into the lobbying register, and no record of it remains," Kovalenko-Kõlvart said.

She added that the report also showed that contracts with the Turkish company were not concluded properly or in accordance with internal rules.

"In some respects, it was handled even worse than the Datasel case, if that is possible at all," she said.

For example, the decision to use a noncompetitive procurement process was made retroactively after the contract had already been signed. When officials visited the company for an on-site inspection, no memorandum was prepared. That document was only drafted later, and many materials and records were formally registered only afterward.

In November, Turkish defense company ARCA received an operating permit for its planned ammunition factory in Estonia's Põhja-Kiviõli site, where it aims to begin production in 2028, investing €300 million and creating up to 1,000 jobs.

"In the case of the ammunition contract, it was clear that the government approved the decision at a meeting one day and the very next day the minister personally sent a letter requesting that the contract move forward," Kovalenko-Kõlvart said.

According to her, both the Datasel and ARCA cases reveal a common pattern of failing to follow standard procurement procedures.

"Even in cases involving exceptional procurement procedures, the rules were not followed. Decisions and procedures were essentially formalized only after contracts had already been signed," she said.

Kovalenko-Kõlvart noted that even the full version of the report does not answer key questions.

"First, how contacts with both companies were established. Second, there was no investigation of potential corruption risks or possible violations," she said.

Ministry of Defense. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

She added that neither the Ministry of Defense nor RKIK examined why the contracts were concealed from the National Audit Office for such a long time.

"We could have been aware of these risks a year ago," the committee chair said.

She also argued that parliament did not receive accurate information about the risks in a timely manner. According to Kovalenko-Kõlvart, misleading information was included in state budget documents stating that no risks were being taken.

"The Ministry of Defense did not investigate this, but it should have examined why it happened and whether misleading parliament may have been intentional," she said.

The committee also looked at which risks are now materializing.

"We know there are problematic contracts involving other donor countries as well, including the Netherlands and Denmark," Kovalenko-Kõlvart said. According to her, potential repayment claims must also be taken into account.

"At this point I am also critical of the fact that former employees have not actually been interviewed," the committee chair said.

She added that no one has asked how the entire process unfolded or why those particular suppliers were selected.

"The only thing I know is that RKIK's attorney has interviewed former executives, but that was done in connection with the court proceedings currently underway with Datasel," Kovalenko-Kõlvart said.

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