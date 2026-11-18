A government minister who is also a medical doctor has retained her patient list, sparking scrutiny from the opposition and a review by prosecutors.

Social Affairs Minister Karmen Joller (Reform) continues to hold a 1,745-strong family doctor list of patients, despite legal time caps on a locum doctor or doctors covering for her.

The situation has exposed a gray area in health regulations as prosecutors confirm long-term substitution limits have been breached, though without crossing into criminal territory.

Jukko Nooni, an adviser in the Prosecutor's Office public relations department, confirmed that while exceeding the maximum one-year substitution window violates the Health Services Organization Act, it does not constitute a criminal offense. The statutory limit permits a locum to cover for a doctor for one year — or up to two years for professional development reasons — though parental leave exceptions allow longer terms.

Joller is a trained medical doctor who was prominent during the Covid pandemic and entered politics, becoming social affairs minister in March last year.

She pledged to start the process of relinquishing her practice list in January. The Ministry of Social Affairs has in any case simultaneously drafted legislative amendments which would extend substitution limits for doctors serving in elected political office, as in Joller's case.

Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center), chair of the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

That apparent dual track has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition, however. Center Party MP Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart, who chairs the Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Select Committee, questioned why the minister is moving to alter the law rather than surrender the patient roster, prompting plans for a formal committee inquiry.

Joller did see some patients while she was an MP and had to end this practice once becoming a minister.

"As a member of the Riigikogu, I continued to see patients on a scaled down schedule, but as a member of the government I cannot do that, so I ended my employment contract with the family practice center before taking office as minister," Joller said.

The defended that arrangement, maintaining that she derives no financial gain, holds no ownership stake in the practice, and has placed her patients under the care of qualified colleagues through an agreement handled directly by the medical center.

"The per-patient payment goes to the family practice center. I gain nothing from holding the list," Joller said, citing Anti-Corruption Act exemptions regarding the drafting of general legislation.

The matter comes at a time when over 110,000 people in Estonia on patient lists have no permanent family doctor, a figure nearly 50 percent higher than the situation four years ago.

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