The Estonian Medical Association has condemned Social Affairs Minister Karmen Joller (Reform), declaring she has broken the law and is unfit to serve in office.

The Estonian Medical Association's (Eesti arstide liit) board said Joller had kept her family practice patient list past the legal cap while serving as minister, moving to give it up only after this breach became public.

The statement follows scrutiny over Joller, who was working as a medical doctor before becoming a Reform Party MP and subsequently minister, retaining a 1,745-patient list via a locum doctor, long past the statutory one-year substitution limit.

Joller also used her position to amend the law in a way which would permit her to continue to have her patient list covered beyond that one year, the association said.

Shortly before pledging to surrender the list, Joller had submitted a bill to the Riigikogu allowing ministers who are family doctors to have another physician cover their practice throughout their term. "Even if taking part in such a legislative process is not explicitly unlawful, it is certainly a conflict of interest," the board said.

The board noted that as minister of social affairs and chair of the Estonian Health Insurance Fund's (Tervisekassa) supervisory board, Joller is responsible for ensuring the fund and its activities comply with the law.

Under the Health Services Organization Act, the fund is required to revoke a family doctor's patient list if another doctor covers the practice for more than a year. However, the fund stated it has never revoked a list in any long-term cover case and lacks an established administrative practice to enforce the rule.

"The law gives the fund no discretion over whether to remove the list. The fund is therefore breaking the law in a matter that directly concerns the minister of social affairs," the association's statement said.

"It is incomprehensible that a minister of the Republic of Estonia sees no need to comply with the law and justifies breaking it," the board added, warning that her conduct breaches medical ethics and damages the profession's reputation.

"A minister of social affairs who has broken the law, allowed an agency under her oversight to do the same and refuses to acknowledge a conflict of interest has lost the trust placed in her and is unfit to serve as minister," the board continued.

The Prosecutor's Office confirmed this week that while exceeding the substitution window violates health regulations, it does not constitute a criminal offense.

Joller, who was made minister in March last year, has maintained she receives no financial gain from the patient list and had terminated her employment contract with the medical center it is held by before taking office.

The controversy unfolds as more than 110,000 people across Estonia, or nearly a tenth of the population, remain on patient lists without a permanent family doctor.

Also a lecturer at the University of Tartu, Joller featured heavily in the media during the Covid pandemic, joining the Reform Party in 20222.

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