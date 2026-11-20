Traffic psychologist Gunnar Meinhard says common misconceptions about driving and alcohol, speeding, fatigue and distractions can fuel risky behavior behind the wheel.

Speaking on ETV's "Terevisioon," Meinhard said road safety depends in part on how drivers perceive and assess risk. He began collecting common driving myths after helping develop a police app for speeding drivers to use during roadside cool-down stops.

"That got us thinking: if people don't have the technical skills to do something on their phones, what can we do with them instead?" Meinhard recalled.

He turned the myths into a crossword-style game, then expanded his research to include alcohol-related misconceptions.

Within days, he had collected hundreds of claims and launched a website with a team to explore where such beliefs come from and how to debunk them.

The site, which is still being developed, aims to examine what people driving myths believe, how those beliefs took hold and what can be done to challenge them.

"The idea is to draw up a short report after a while, showing what people think and how they respond," the psychologist explained.

People need to self-reflect

The most common myths involve alcohol, speeding, fatigue and distractions.

"People need to recognize the myths they believe before they can start working through them," Meinhard said.

He noted that modern cars can also contribute to misplaced confidence behind the wheel.

"It's a question of trust and how people perceive risk when they're out in traffic," Meinhard explained. "Cars today are so comfortable that they can lull drivers into letting their guard down."

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