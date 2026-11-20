The Ukraine Garden planned for Tallinn's Lembitu Park will serve as both a memorial to victims of Russia's war in Ukraine and a space for cultural and community activities.

Plans for the Ukraine Garden are based on Eek & Mutso's "Red Lines" design, which won the 2025 competition for the park.

Red concrete partitions marking the locations of buildings that once stood around the former Õuna tänav will highlight the area's past while simultaneously defining spaces for different uses, including a memorial to victims of Russia's war in Ukraine, an exhibition space, a children's play area, reading and chess areas and an outdoor exercise area.

A new pavilion will also house a cafe and public bathrooms, while a sunflower garden planted next to a sculpture titled "Sower" ("Külvaja") will serve as a symbol of Ukraine.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said the planned garden is Tallinn's way of showing not just continued solidarity, but also that the war in Ukraine or its victims will not be forgotten.

Renders of the Ukraine Garden planned for Tallinn's Lembitu Park. Source: tallinn.ee

"We want to create a place where remembrance, culture and everyday community life naturally come together," he added.

Part of a bigger revamp

Broader renovations will include upgrades to Lembitu Park's existing playground, a small event stage and more diverse landscaping.

The city said valuable park trees will be preserved and as much of the existing paving and park furniture as possible will be reused in the process.

In a project led by the FinEst Center for Smart Cities at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Lembitu Park will also serve as a test site for Estonia's first multifunctional direct current (DC) streetlight network.

Renders of the Ukraine Garden planned for Tallinn's Lembitu Park. Source: tallinn.ee

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