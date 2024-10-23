Tallinn to redesign Ukraine Garden

Ukraine Garden (Ukraina aed) in Lembitu Park will be redeveloped and a public landscape architecture competition has been launched to find a new design.

The whole park, a formerly built-up city center block destroyed during the March bombings of 1944 should be included in the plans.

Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) said that the competition is a "logical continuation" of the 2022 city government decision to dedicate the central part of Lembitu Park to celebrating Ukraine's freedom.

"The choice of location for the Ukraine Garden was significant – it is near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building and Iceland Square (Islandi väljak), forming a cohesive ensemble with the Ukraine Garden," she said in a statement.

The park's redesign must also meet the needs of residents.

Sunflowers growing in Lembitu Park at "Ukraine Square" in Tallinn. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR News

"The goal of the competition is to modernize the park using landscape architecture and create a symbolic piece – the Ukraine Garden – that preserves the park's original layout while giving it new meaning and enhancing its biodiversity. The creation could be an installation, land art, or another spatial solution that takes the park's cultural and natural values into account, adding a new, meaningful layer," noted Lippus.

The brief says the solution "must create a space in support of Ukraine's freedom and territorial integrity while remaining in harmony with the current natural features of Lembitu Park."

The project will gain additional value if Ukrainian architects, landscape architects, or artists are involved in its creation, Tallinn City Council said.

The total prize fund for the competition is €35,000. The deadline is January 9, 2025.

Ukraine Garden was also known as Ukraine Square when it was first discussed in 2022. The city planted hundreds of sunflowers in support of Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!