Upgrade planned for central Tallinn's Lauteri tänav

Lembitu Park is located along Lauteri tänav. Source: Tallinn Urban Planning Department
The City of Tallinn plans to upgrade the infrastructure on Lauteri tänav, create separate lanes for various types of users, and introduce new greenery.

According to a City of Tallinn press release, the changes aim to improve traffic flow, access to local businesses, and the quality of the environment.

Lauteri tänav will be redesigned as a modern business-friendly street space, providing short-term stopping options for vehicles to support local businesses and ensure easy access to buildings. A vehicle lane will remain, additional parking spaces will be added, and a dedicated bike path will be established.

The "Hotel Olümpia" public transportation stop will also be made safer with a new bus pull-out area, and a bike path will be created behind the waiting area.

"Urban spaces that offer improved access for more people, including essential parking where needed, foster a high quality of life and support local businesses," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform). "We'll also add greenery, giving Ants Lauteri tänav a more Northern European feel," Pere added.

The City of Tallinn press release states that the redesign will preserve as much of the existing greenery as possible, with only one tree marked for removal due to poor health, based on dendrological assessments. Low-lying greenery will also be added between parking spaces to create a more pleasant and green urban environment.

"Lauteri tänav located in the busy center of Tallinn, is in active use throughout the day, so it's essential that the urban space promotes active modes of transport and good connectivity with surrounding streets and public transportation," said Tallinn City Center Governor Sander Andla.

Editor: Michael Cole

