Tallinn establishes Ukraine Square in Lembitu Park

A square in Tallinn's Lembitu Park has been renamed Ukraine Square to show support for the country.

Lembitu Park is situated in the Sibulaküla subdistrict of Tallinn city center, behind the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Tallinn considers it important to show support for Ukraine, which is currently at war for all of us. Therefore, we have given the name of Ukraine Square to a place of symbolic value in the center of Tallinn. We will transform the square into an urban symbol of Ukraine's current tenacious resistance and defense of its independence," said Madle Lippus, Deputy Mayor of Tallinn.

"The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Iceland Square in the vicinity will form a symbolic ensemble with Ukraine Square."

Lembitu Park. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Ukraine Square is located in the center of the Park, which lies between Lembitu, Vambola and Lauter streets.

Lembitu Park is named after an ancient elder and military commander who defended the independence of Estonians against invading crusaders in the 13th century.

The fact that the historic buildings of the area were almost completely destroyed in the March 1944 bombings of Tallinn by the Soviet air force is symbolic as it parallels the similar destruction wrought by the Russian military in Ukrainian cities today.

There have also been calls to rename the area outside the Russian Embassy in Tallinn in honor of Ukraine, similar to a move made by Vilnius.

Banners supporting Ukraine tied to temporary railings outside the Russian Embassy in Tallinn. Source: Helen Wright / ERR

