Estonia's first ever Ukrainian-language radio station launches this Friday

This Friday sees the launch of Estonia's first ever Ukrainian-language radio station. "DRUZI" is a new platform that bridges two cultures, allowing audiences to enjoy Estonian and Ukrainian music as well as providing news and information.

With more than 120,000 Ukrainian refugees arriving in the country since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion last February, Estonia's Ukrainian diaspora has quadrupled.

According to the Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Estonia, this led them to consider the necessity of introducing a mass media channel for Ukrainians. to preserve their cultural identity and language, as well as access objective and independent information. The channel also aims to help promote Ukrainian integration into Estonian society and strengthen the dialogue between Ukrainian and Estonian communities.

"With this goal in mind, 'DRUZI' Radio was created. We are confident that 'DRUZI' Radio will enrich the lives of Ukrainians in Estonia and facilitate their integration into Estonian society, while also maintaining their connection with their homeland and the Ukrainian community," said Volodymr Palamar, head of the Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Estonia, in a press release.

The new station will play a combination of Ukrainian and Estonian music, as well as keeping audiences up-to-date with the latest news and events related to the Ukrainian community in Estonia.

There will also be shows about Ukrainian and Estonian culture, history, traditions, and gastronomy as well as educational language programs for both adults and children. DRUZI radio speaks and sings in Ukrainian, with information also provided in English and Estonian to promote integration into Estonian society.

DRUZI's launch party at Tallinn's Fotografiska kicks off at 7 p.m on Friday, November 17. The event aims to immerse those who attend in the world of contemporary Ukrainian music, via some of the best-known hits from Ukrainian artists of all genres, from pop to rock and folk.

There will also be live performances by Ukrainian and Estonian artists.

More information about DRUZI and Friday's launch event can be found here and here.

Druzi. Source: Druzi Facebook.

Editor: Michael Cole

