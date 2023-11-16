British band Jungle to return to Estonia for 2024 Haapsalu Castle show

Jungle.
Jungle. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
British band Jungle, who last year performed at Tallinn's Noblessner Foundry, are set to return to Estonia in 2024 for a show at Haapsalu Castle on June 11.

Jungle was formed in 2013 by London-based producers and lifelong friends Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland. In 2020, Lydia Kitto also joined the band.

Jungle have released four studio albums, included their self-titled 2014 debut album, which was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

Jungle also performed at Tallinn's Rock Cafe in 2018. The Haapsalu Castle show will be Jungle's first outdoor concert in Estonia.

Editor: Michael Cole

