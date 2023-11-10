Sting's Tartu 2024 show sells out in three hours

Within three hours of going on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, all 10,000 tickets for Sting's concert at the Tartu Song Festival Grounds next June had been snapped up by music fans.

Sting's appearance in Tartu is part of the main program of the Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture program. "The huge amount of interest in this concert gives the organizers the confidence to continue inviting great artists to Tartu in the future," said Kuldar Leis, head of Tartu 2024.

Leis previously said that the organizers are now working to attract other major artists, who will create a similar buzz in Tartu and South Estonia during the capital of culture year.

