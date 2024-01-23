Canadian rock star Bryan Adams to play Tartu Song Festival Grounds in July

Rock legend Bryan Adams is set to perform in Estonia this summer. The Canadian star, whose biggest hits include "Everything I Do (I Do It For You)" and "Heaven," has announced a show at Tartu song Festival Grounds on July 7.

Adams rose to fame in the 1980s following the release of self-titled debut album. In 1984 "Reckless" became the first album by a Canadian artist to sell more than 80,000 copies in Canada, and also brought Adams success in the United States.

With 17 studio albums now to his name, the 64-year-old has also won 20 Juno Awards and one Grammy Award over the course of his career.

Kuldar Leis, director of Tartu 2024, said the concert promises to be a memorable and nostalgic musical experience, where people will get the chance to hear Adams' greatest hits from throughout the ages as well as see a genuine rock legend with their own eyes.

"I've been listening to Adams on various radio channels for decades. Now it's a chance to see him rock the boat at home at our little Song Festival Grounds. It's like remembering a summer from 40 years ago when I was a teenager and one of his most famous hits, 'Summer of '69,' was released," said Leis.

Adams is no stranger to Estonia, having played a previous show at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall in 2018. The Canadian also displayed a collection of his photography entitled "Exposed" at Fotografiska in the Estonian capital in 2020.

Tickets for Bryan Adam's show at Tartu Song Festival Grounds go on presale on January 24. General sale starts on January 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available via Piletilevi and the Tartu 2024 website.

