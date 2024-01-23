Series of documentaries about Ukraine to be shown at Tartu's ERM in February

A selection of documentary films about significant events and major issues in Ukraine's contemporary history are set to be screened at the Estonian National Museum in Tartu between February 25 and 27. The film program "Ukraine: Breakthrough Years" is part of the Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture, aiming to tell the story of a free and brave Ukraine that belongs in Europe.

According to Kati Torp, artistic director of Tartu 2024, with the special film program is a way of paying tribute to the people of Ukraine. Tartu 2024 is also calling on Europe for its continued cooperation in effectively supporting Ukraine.

"Ukrainians fight every day for both their freedom and the values of modern Europe," said Torp. "I wish for the films about Ukrainian breakthroughs screened in Tartu to inspire Europeans to find more and more new ways to support an independent Ukraine that belongs in modern Europe."

The "Ukraine: Breakthrough Years" program features 11 films selected by documentary expert Filipp Kruusvall. According to Kruusvall, Ukraine's brave resistance has earned its people a lot of admiration. Still, it was by no means a foregone conclusion that Ukrainian society developed such a strong will to defend itself and democratic values.

"The film selection aims to delve into the turning points that have shaped Ukraine into such a freedom-loving country over the past decades and to outline the intellectual journey from independence to the present day. In the films screened in Tartu, we see how Ukrainians have made consistent steps and choices that have shaken off the corrupt, backward, and authoritarian past," said Kruusvall.

From the films selected in the program, viewers can gain an understanding of how Ukraine achieved independence in 1991, how its civil society rose up during the Orange Revolution, and how the country continues to resist Russian invaders to this day. Several myths about Ukraine, which were created and fostered by Soviet propaganda are also refuted in some of the movies as part of the program. The investigative documentary "EuroDonbas" for instance examines the original European ties of Ukraine's Donbas region that were later destroyed by the Soviet regime.

The "Ukraine: Breakthrough Years" film program will be screened on 25 - 27 February in the Jakob Hurt Hall of the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

The screenings are preceded by discussions with the creators of the films, Ukrainians living in Estonia, and other experts on the respective topics.

The movies themselves have subtitles in Estonian and English.

More information about the program is available here and here.

