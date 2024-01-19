Drum and bass duo Sigma to unveil new album at Tartu 2024 opening ceremony

Legendary drum and bass duo Sigma are set to present their new album "London Sounds" for the first time at the Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture opening ceremony next Friday.

According to Heigo Teder, chief coordinator of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 opening ceremony, the start of the cultural capital year means a big buzz, festivals, and world class artists, not only during the day but also at night time.

"The celebrations for the opening of Tartu 2024 will culminate with an electrifying performance by Sigma, a globally renowned drum and bass icon, at a massive outdoor rave in front of the ERM. It is significant that the official debut party for the British dance music stars' brand-new album 'London Sound' is right here in Tartu."

Teder added that for those who appreciate piercingly deep yet melodic bass music, the name Sigma needs no introduction. "Their hits simultaneously dominate the radio charts as well as exclusive rave parties. On the night of January 26, all the famous classics will be heard. The freshest material in the world will be presented right here in Tartu."

Teder said that Tartu has room for virtually everything – for day and night, for culture and festivities.

The opening ceremony of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 will take place on the banks of the Emajõgi River on January 26.

After the grand opening ceremony "All Becomes One!" in the city center, an outdoor winter rave will be held in front of the Estonian National Museum (ERM) to heat up the spirits. Headlining the event is none other than the drum and bass icon Sigma with a DJ set, unveiling their new album "London Sound" on the same day.

Sigma consists of Cameron James "Cam" Edwards and Joseph Aluin "Joe" Lenzie, who met at parties during college. hhey are one of the world's largest drum and bass collectives, having sold over seven million singles and LPs. Among their best-known hit singles are "Nobody To Love", "Changing" and "Find Me". Sigma have performed at various major festivals around the world.

Also taking the stage at the outdoor rave will be Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform). Purga will be performing a DJ set, as well Emily Makis & Hi-Phi (UK) and Sound In Noise x Olivar ft. MC Slin.

The event will be the official afterparty for the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 opening and is free of charge for all dance music fans.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!