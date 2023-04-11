Tartu 2024 attracts record number of small-scale project fund applications

Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture (ECOC) has received a record number of applications for funding to support small-scale projects. The jury now has the task of selecting how the funds will be allocated and therefore, which projects will become part of Tartu's ECOC year.

A total of 246 project applications were submitted for funds to support small-scale events and initiatives set to take place in Tartu and South Estonia in 2024. The applications came from 19 different municipalities throughout South Estonia.

Last year, there were 92 international and 49 regional project applications.

"The project applications come from a wide range of fields and in surprising formats," said Kati Torp, creative director of Tartu 2024. "The ideas submitted include a variety of art, folklore, theater, film and music events, as well as initiatives from the worlds of sports, food and technology, which bring different regions across South Estonia to the fore," Torp added.

Tartu 2024 is providing up to €100,000 in funding for cultural projects in the City of Tartu and €163,185 for projects in South Estonia. The minimum application amount for a single project is €2,024 and the maximum is €5,000. Four projects applied for the minimum amount, while 160 projects applied for the maximum.

The applications will now be assessed by the Tartu 2024 evaluation committee and representatives of municipalities in South Estonia. Support will be given to those events and initiatives deemed to be the most audience-oriented and in line with the values and creative concept of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 - Survival Arts. The jury will make its final decision in June.

The full program for Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture (ECOC) is due to be unveiled on October 19 2023, while the ECOC year itself will be launched on January 26-27 2024.

--

