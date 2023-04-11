Tartu 2024 attracts record number of small-scale project fund applications

News
Tartu 2024,
Tartu 2024, Source: Mana Kaasik
News

Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture (ECOC) has received a record number of applications for funding to support small-scale projects. The jury now has the task of selecting how the funds will be allocated and therefore, which projects will become part of Tartu's ECOC year.

A total of 246 project applications were submitted for funds to support small-scale events and initiatives set to take place in Tartu and South Estonia in 2024. The applications came from 19 different municipalities throughout South Estonia.

Last year, there were 92 international and 49 regional project applications.

"The project applications come from a wide range of fields and in surprising formats," said Kati Torp, creative director of Tartu 2024. "The ideas submitted include a variety of art, folklore, theater, film and music events, as well as initiatives from the worlds of sports, food and technology, which bring different regions across South Estonia to the fore," Torp added.

Tartu 2024 is providing up to €100,000 in funding for cultural projects in the City of Tartu and €163,185 for projects in South Estonia. The minimum application amount for a single project is €2,024 and the maximum is €5,000. Four projects applied for the minimum amount, while 160 projects applied for the maximum.

The applications will now be assessed by the Tartu 2024 evaluation committee and representatives of municipalities in South Estonia. Support will be given to those events and initiatives deemed to be the most audience-oriented and in line with the values and creative concept of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 - Survival Arts. The jury will make its final decision in June.

The full program for Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture (ECOC) is due to be unveiled on October 19 2023, while the ECOC year itself will be launched on January 26-27 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:56

Veteran choir director, Song Festival chief conductor Olev Oja dies at 87

18:15

Port of Tallinn court case restarts with two judge recusal applications

17:37

Wrong Estonian-language education deadline listed in coalition agreement

17:00

Tartu 2024 attracts record number of small-scale project fund applications

16:14

Bank of Estonia: Inflation continued to fall in March, outlook looking up

15:58

New editor-in-chief of Sirp culture journal to be announced in fall

15:38

Clock runs out before Kallas given Riigikogu mandate to form government

15:30

Think tank: Refugee burden unevenly shared among Estonian municipalities

15:01

State real estate is hiring chair of management board

14:32

Anett Kontaveit returns to competitive tennis after injury break

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.04

Sides to incoming government unveil coalition agreement

10.04

Income tax incentive of businesses to be abolished

08.04

Estonia's new coalition government: Who's who

10:30

Car tax could be divided into two components

09.04

Risk, emotions and hospitality in 13th century Estonian sauna

10.04

Eesti 200 leader Lauri Hussar elected Riigikogu speaker Updated

10.04

€200 to be shaved off large families benefit

10.04

PM says Constitution reason why tax topics were avoided in the campaign

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: