Tartu 2024 south Estonia program set for debut at open-air party in Põlva

Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture program for south Estonia is set to be unveiled this Friday evening (March 17) at a free open-air party and concert in Põlva. The celebration will feature performances by Zetod, rock orchestra Karmid Torud, Lenna, and Redel.

"We are celebrating the next step in our journey as the European Capital of Culture. We are introducing to the rest of Europe this component of Tartu 2024's main program, which will take place in southern Estonia during the title year," said Tartu 2024 artistic director Kati Torp.

Local and foreign audiences alike while get the chance to enjoy music festivals, theater productions, exhibitions, and a range of community events over the upcoming year. "This is an important piece of the Tartu 2024 puzzle, emphasizing the uniqueness of southern Estonia in Estonia and Europe," Torp added.

The open-air concert will introduce the public to the Arts of Survival-inspired program for 2024 in southern Estonia.

Rock orchestra Karmid Torud, will perform in the party area of the Põlva Cultural Center, with soloists Triinu Orm and Meelis "Hainz" Hainsoo. The rock orchestra will be joined on stage by Lenna and Redel (Indrek Vaheoja and Kristjan Oden). Jalmar Vabarna's folk rock ensemble Zetod will also perform a full-length show.

Lighting artist Rene Liivamägi will cover Põlva's most famous landmark with a light installation for one night only.

The evening will also see the opening of Toomas Kuusing's art exhibition "Common Worlds" in the Põlva Cultural Center.

The event is free to attend and open to the public, with cafes and bars open on site especially for the evening.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!