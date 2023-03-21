ERR journalist nominated for music writing award

ERR journalist Merit Maarits has been shortlisted for the music journalist of the year award.

The Estonian music business awards (Muusikaettevõtluse auhinnad) are due to be handed out next month, with the music journalist title to be among these.

Maartis is joined by Brigitta Davidjants, Kadi-Maarja Võsu and Valner Valme as nominees.

ERR will also be represented in the music radio station of the year, with both Raadio 2 and Klasskiraadio shortlisted, alongside Sky Plus, IDA Raadio and Rock FM.

Edasi.org, Inspira, Sky.ee and Müürileht are shortlisted in the music media channels of the year category.

ERR's Kultuur portal was last shortlisted for this category in 2021.

The Estonian music business awards results will be announced at a ceremony at the Tallinn Creative Hub (Kultuurikatel) in Tallinn on April 6.

--

