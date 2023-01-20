Composer Alisson Kruusmaa joins Austrian publishing firm Universal Edition

This year, composer Alisson Kruusmaa joined the Austrian music publishing house Universal Edition, which represents and distributes her catalogue to musicians and institutions worldwide.

Universal Edition, founded in 1901, is viewed as a landmark for composers and musical developments of the 20th and 21st centuries. It is one of the largest music libraries, with a collection of over 30,000 titles.

Universal Edition features, among others, the music of Gustav Mahler, Arnold Schönberg and Arvo Pärt.

Kruusmaa is a freelance composer, whose works have been commissioned in Europe, Asia and the United States.

She has received numerous awards, including the Erkki-Sven Tüür Young Composer's Scholarship in 2013, her piece "Rain" for mezzo-soprano and orchestra won the Best Composition Prize at the 24th Young Composers Meeting in the Netherlands in 2018, and she received the Annual Prize of the Endowment for Music of the Cultural Endowment of Estonia in 2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!