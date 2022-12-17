Composer Urmas Sisask dead at 62

Urmas Sisask.
Urmas Sisask. Source: Muusikapäev
Estonian composer Urmas Sisask passed away at the age of 62 on Saturday.

Urmas Sisask, born September 9, 1960, studied composition under Anatoli Garšnek, Rene Eespere and Mati Kuulberg at the Estonian Music High School. He graduated from the Tallinn National Conservatory in 1985. The composer's works have been influenced by astronomy, and he has also created film and theater music.

Sisask's better-known works include "Plejaadid" (1989), "Linnutee galaktika" (1991), "Jõuluoratoorium" (1992), "Leoniidid" (2001), "Pro Patria" (2003). His last work was "Gloria Patri 2" the premiere of which took place in Stockholm this November.

Urmas Sisask was awarded the Republic of Estonia Culture Award in 1991 and the Order of the White Star IV Class in 2001. Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir's record "Baltic Voices 2" that also includes music by Sisask was nominated for a Grammy award in 2005. He won the Estonian Cultural Endowment's Art of Music Award in 2010 and an Estonian Music Council award in 2020.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Marcus Turovski

