Tallinn Chamber Orchestra celebrates its 30th anniversary

On March 17, Tõnu Kaljuste and the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra premiered Erkki-Sven Tüür's composition "Deep Dark Shine" at the Estonia Academy of Music and Theater (EAMT). On March 25, the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and renowned violinist Florian Donderer return to the main stage of the EAMT with works by Veljo Tormis, Tõnu Kõrvits, Bartók and Haydn.

Also on the program was one of Claude Vivier's most outstanding and well-known works, "Lonely Child" (soloist Yena Choi), written in 1980, and one of the most expressive works of Tüür's 1990s, "Action; Passion; Illusion." As befitting a birthday concert, Haydn and Mozart framed the evening with their symphonies number 30 each.

"In 1993, when Tõnu Kaljuste formed the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, he asked me to compose a short but powerful orchestral work. So was born "Little Spring Overture," which eventually evolved into "Illusion." I immediately felt after hearing the premiere of the composition that it could serve as the third and final movement of a three-part cycle. I wrote the slow movement titled "Passion" and then the opening movement titled "Action," Erkki-Sven Tüür recalled.

"Now, this trio, along the string-orchestra "Insula Deserta," [from 1989,] is one of my most-performed compositions on concert stages and in ballet productions around the world," he continued.

Erkki-Sven Tüür's new composition "Deep Dark Shine" was first premiered a year ago in Scotland and now for the first time in Estonia, at the orchestra's 30th anniversary concert.

According to Kaljuste, "Deep Dark Shine" evokes memories of the orchestra's debut concert 30 years ago, which then featured the specially commissioned "Little Spring Overture" by Tüür, "Even though the composer's harmonic thinking is rather distinct today," he said.

On Saturday, March 25, the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and renowned violinist Florian Donderer will return to the main stage of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EAMT).

The orchestra will perform Veljo Tormis' "Reminiscentia: Talvemustrid," Tõnu Kõrvits' "Labyrinths," Bartók's "Divertimento" for strings and Haydn's Violin Concerto in C major, with Donderer as concertmaster and conductor.

Tõnu Kaljuste is the first artistic director and chief conductor of the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, which was formed in 1993. The orchestra co-produced the album "Adam's Lament" by Arvo Pärt in 2014, which earned conductor Kaljuste a Grammy Award.

