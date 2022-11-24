Gallery: Joint concert of Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and Kymi Sinfonietta

On November 23, the Estonia Concert Hall hosted a concert featuring Estonian and Finnish orchestras, Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and Kymi Sinfonietta. The second joint concert will take place on November 25 in the Finnish city of Kotka.

The tour, conducted by Olari Elts, includes works that orchestras cannot perform on their own, such as a Baroque-style Suite by Johann Friedrich Fasch and a Double Concerto by Bohuslav Martinů. The orchestras will also perform Richard Strauss's Burlesque and the four interludes from his opera "Intermezzo."

The concerts will feature pianist Irina Zahharenkova and percussionist Vladimir Belov as soloists.

The second concert of the tour will take place at Kotka Concert Hall in Finland on November 25. The joint event commemorates 65 years of Tallinn and Kotka twinning.

