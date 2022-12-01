Marcel Johannes Kits makes his debut at Berliner Philharmonie's Great Hall

On November 27, one of Estonia's most promising young cellists, Marcel Johannes Kits, performed Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No.1 with the Sinfonie Orchester Schöneberg (SOS) in front of over 2,400 people at the Berlin Philharmonic's Grand Hall. The orchestra was led by Lam Tran Dinh.

This spring, Marcel Johannes Kits, who lives and studies in Berlin, won third place in the prestigious Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels. In the fall, he traveled to Korea with the Estonian Festival Orchestra and conductor Paavo Järvi, performing Johannes Brahms' Double Concerto for Violin and Cello with Triin Ruubel-Lilleberg. Kits was awarded this year both the annual prize of the Cultural Endowment of Estonia (Eesti Kultuurkapital) and the PLMF Young Musician Award.

The cellist said that the Great Hall of the Berlin Philharmonic is the most cello-friendly hall he has ever performed in. "It is difficult to believe I can now play on this stage, something I could have only dreamed before."

The Berlin-based Sinfonie Orchester Schoneberg (SOS) is an amateur symphony orchestra. Founded 30 years ago, the group performs twice yearly at the main hall of the Berliner Philharmonie, usually with someone from the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra on stage. Kits said that it was a special pleasure to perform with people for whom playing in an orchestra is not merely a routine, as the orchestra radiates a strong desire to escape the mundane and create music together.

