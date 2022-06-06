Cellist Marcel Johannes Kits takes third prize at a prestigious competition

News
Marcel Johannes Kits
Marcel Johannes Kits Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Cellist Marcel Johannes Kits is the first Estonian to reach the finals of the Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels—one of the most demanding and well-known international music competitions—where he was awarded third prize this year.

Out of 66 participants, 12 cellists reached the final. Estonia's Marcel Johannes Kits performed Dmitri Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 in the free program and Jörg Widmann's work written especially for the competition in the compulsory program.

Hayoung Choi from Korea won the 2022 cello competition and Yibai Chen from China took the second prize.

Named after Queen Elisabeth of Belgium, the music competition began in 1937 and has been called the Olympics for classical soloists.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:25

Mart Laar: Center and EKRE combination comes off pro-Russia

14:14

Priit Hõbemägi becomes editor-in-chief of Postimees

13:40

Gallery: International design exhibition 'The Seaweed Ceremony' in Tallinn

13:07

Riigikogu Finance Committee elects Isamaa's Aivar Kokk as chairman

13:01

Unregistered heating elements complicate selling buildings

12:25

Estonia plans to legalize migrant pushbacks at borders

11:59

Estonian Navy ships participating in NATO's BALTOPS 2022 exercise

11:23

Statistics Estonia: Job vacancies rise to over 13,000 in Q1

11:22

Seeder: Isamaa will not be deciding anything on Monday

10:53

Kallas to meet UK prime minister during working visit to London

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.06

Court jails Estonian woman found guilty of spying for China

03.06

Estonian prime minister dismisses junior coalition partner from government

08:15

Ambassador: Russian attacks on Kyiv message to USA

05.06

Jüri Ratas: The Center Party's coalition with EKRE and Isamaa worked

05.06

Tallinn Zoo hornbill Dendi dies after swallowing a coin

05.06

Lihula shooter, who killed two, dies in prison Updated

05.06

Price of empty bottles and packages skyrockets

08:54

SDE head: Isamaa to choose between a capable government and a flying circus

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: