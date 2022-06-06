Cellist Marcel Johannes Kits takes third prize at a prestigious competition

Cellist Marcel Johannes Kits is the first Estonian to reach the finals of the Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels—one of the most demanding and well-known international music competitions—where he was awarded third prize this year.

Out of 66 participants, 12 cellists reached the final. Estonia's Marcel Johannes Kits performed Dmitri Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 in the free program and Jörg Widmann's work written especially for the competition in the compulsory program.

Hayoung Choi from Korea won the 2022 cello competition and Yibai Chen from China took the second prize.

Named after Queen Elisabeth of Belgium, the music competition began in 1937 and has been called the Olympics for classical soloists.

