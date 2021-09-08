Finnish foreign students most common at EMTA this year, China second

Culture
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre (EMTA). Source: Mait Jüriado
Culture

Foreign students make up some 20 percent of all students at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre (EMTA) for this school year. While Chinese students were most common for years, Finland has overtaken them this year.

Yestyn Griffith, an American, ended up at EMTA to study for master's in the violin by chance. She found the Estonian school while browsing for music schools online and took the leap. "It seemed like you would have a lot of time to practice and study with accomplished people. My teacher was the concertmaster for ERSO (Estonian National Symphony Orchestra) so a high-ranking violinist," Griffith said.

After receiving a master's in the violin, Griffith decided to get another master's degree at EMTA. "The musical culture here is much more focused on classical performance and you are given a lot of opportunities to play chamber concerts and orchestras and solo concerts. I wanted to experience a more intensive and focused musical culture," the violinist said.

After graduating with a bachelor's in cello this spring and then entering master's studies this fall, Finnish student Juho Ahmase believes more Finnish musicians would be interested in the music academy in Tallinn if there was more information available.

"They knew there was a music academy in Estonia at the Lahti Conservatory, but not too well," he said, adding that more Finns come to study at EMTA each year. "Word is spreading, I think."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

global estonians

spring recommendations

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

16:53

Gallery: Thousands of sunflowers blooming in Tapa municipality

16:24

Mobility Month takes place in Tallinn throughout September

16:03

Postimees sees no conflict of interest in funding MS Estonia expedition

15:57

Developers worried over document procedure delays in Tallinn

15:32

Expert: Electricity prices will remain high for some time

15:22

Justice minister on classified documents: Unfinished work must be done

15:15

Jürgen Ligi: Riigikogu role in processing state budget must not grow

14:58

Toomas Sildam: Ministers running in local elections unfair

14:26

President Kersti Kaljulaid on official visit to Kenya

14:19

Finnish foreign students most common at EMTA this year, China second

13:48

Private Estonia wreck dive not challenging current, official investigation

13:23

Scientist: Delta strain needs new and different decisions from politicians

12:53

Tallinn deputy mayor denies criminal investigation false statement charges

12:24

Kiik: It is more responsible for me to continue in office than to resign

12:02

Three-year renovation of Tallinn's Skoone Bastion begins

11:49

Gallery: Over a thousand candidates to run in Tallinn at local elections

11:21

State could be hiding millions of documents intended for the public

10:59

Gallery: Lasnamäe school receives Audi combustion engine as percent for art

10:32

Health Board: 152 hospitalized patients, 488 new covid cases

10:23

Record number of domestic tourists accommodated in July

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: