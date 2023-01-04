ERR's 'Musician of the Year' concert, award ceremony live on Thursday

The "Musician of the Year" concert, with Theodor Sink (cello) and Sten Heinoja (piano) performing alongside prize recipient Marcel Johannes Kits (cello) begins at 7 p.m. on January 5, and can be watched live on the ERR's streaming service Jupiter and ERR News.

The "Musician of the Year" award is presented by the ERR Estonian National Broadcasting to a musician whose creative accomplishments have boosted Estonian music culture and who has collaborated closely with the national broadcaster.

Last year, Marcel Johannes Kits advanced to the finals of the Queen Elisabeth Competition. Following this outstanding achievement, the young cellist was welcomed by many concert halls worldwide with the Belgian National Orchestra. He also appeared as a soloist with the Estonian Festival Orchestra and Pavo Järvi on a South Korean concert tour with Triin Ruubel, and made his debut with the Berlin Philharmonic.

Triin Ruubel and Marcel Johannes Kits. Source: Taavi Kull

Marcel Johannes Kits studied with renowned cello teachers Laine Leichter and Mart Laas. At the moment he is studying with Jens Peter Maintz at Berlin University of the Arts. Marcel performs on a cello made in 1674 by Cremona master Francesco Ruggeri, which has been entrusted to him by the German instrument foundation Deutsche Stiftung Musikleben.

Kits has collaborated with Klassikaraadio and ETV since his school days. In 2013, he won first place in the "Classical Stars" competition and took part in Klassikaraadio's school concert tour "Klassikaraadio comes to visit."

The ERR Estonian Broadcasting Corporation has been awarding the title of "Musician of the Year" since 1982. The very first recipient was pianist Kalle Randalu. Among others, Paavo Järvi (2012), Ivo Linna (2009), Alo Mattiisen (1988), Valter Ojakäär (1993), Erkki-Sven Tüür (1996), Helena Tulve (2004), Tõnu Kaljuste (1998) and many more have been elected musician of the year. Last year's title was awarded to composer Jüri Reinvere.

Sten Heinoja and Marcel Johannes Kits. Source: Veljo Poom

Marcel Johannes Kits receives 2022 "Young musician award." Source: Siiri Padar

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!