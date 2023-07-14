Gallery: Ivo Linna and Supernova perform on Tartu's Car-free Avenue

Iva Linna and Supernova performing on Tartu's Car-free Avenue.
Iva Linna and Supernova performing on Tartu's Car-free Avenue. Source: Maanus Kullamaa / Tartu 2024
On Thursday evening, July 13, Ivo Linna and Supernova played to thousands on Tartu's Car-free Avenue (Autovabaduse puiestee) as part of the concert series "Tartu 2024 Presents..."

"Tartu is like the old station where I started my journey," said Linna during the concert, adding that he spent the happiest years of his life in Estonia's second-largest city.

Ivo Linna and Supernova performed a range of classic hits including "Vana vaksal," "Kikilips" and "Suur loterii."

Tartu-based band Supernova, comprising Rainer Michelson (vocals, guitar), Vilho Meier (guitar), Robi Salumets (keyboards and vocals), Feliks Kütt (vocals, bass) and Kalle Kindel (drums), have been working with Linna since 2009 and the album "Originaal."

Next up in the "Tartu 2024 presents" series on Car-free Avenue is Gerli Padar-Parmas (July 15), followed by Bedwetters (July 27) and Daniel Levi (August 3). All the concerts are free to attend.

Editor: Michael Cole

